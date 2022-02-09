Capitals recall Brett Leason from Hershey a day after sending him down

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears a day after sending him down to the AHL. Leason did not play a game with the Bears.

The Capitals announced the news through their account on Twitter, Wednesday morning.

Leason has played in 33 games for the Capitals this season as a rookie. He has recorded three goals and three points while mainly plying his trade among the bottom-six forward group.

He last played February 2 in the 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in which he skated 11:13 of ice time.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals.

Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 33 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, the 6’5″, 218-pound forward has one goal in six games with Hershey. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey’s games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

