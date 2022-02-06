Tom Wilson uses Jack Eichel Supreme 1S stick to hit over 100 MPH in Hardest Shot competition

Tom Wilson eclipsed 100 MPH in the Hardest Shot competition on Friday, but it’s how he did it that is making waves on social media.

Wilson took to the ice at the All-Star Skills Competition with his normal Bauer Supreme Ultra Sonic sticks that have an 87 flex. But for his Hardest Shot attempts, he traded his normal twigs in for ones that he randomly found at T-Mobile Arena that are relics and hard to find.

Wilson explained in a mic’d up video posted by the NHL.

Steven Stamkos: Do you have a lot of these left?

Tom Wilson: These ones? These are Eich’s.

Steven Stamkos: Oh, are they?

Tom Wilson: Cause I wanted a 102 (flex) for the shot cause I use an 87 (flex).

Steven Stamkos: He uses 102 Eichs?

Tom Wilson: I guess or Vegas has a few of them for some reason.

Wilson’s top shot was clocked in at 101.1 MPH. His hardest shot during the regular season was 93.6 MPH.

The flex of a stick, per Pro Stock Hockey, is the measurement of the amount of pressure required to bend the stick one inch, expressed in pounds. A stiffer stick produces more powerful shots.

A photo posted by GearGeek.com showed that the stick was a Bauer Supreme 1S.

Did anyone catch this? Tom Wilson had one of his Ultra Sonics during introductions and in the beginning. But then he started taking his shots with one of Jack Eichel’s Supreme 1S sticks 🧐#ALLCAPS #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/QZnuHRUJ12 — GearGeek.com 🏒🤓 (@geargeekhockey) February 5, 2022

The significance is that those twigs were first made in 2016. Eichel and Stamkos were the pitchmen for the new line.

Now Bauer’s latest line of Supremes is the 3S.

Screenshot: @NHL/Twitter