Tom Wilson’s second attempt in Hardest Shot competition eclipses 100 MPH

Tom Wilson, the villain of the National Hockey League, was booed loudly by the Vegas crowd as he was announced for the Hardest Shot competition.

And then he went out and silenced the haters.

Wilson’s second attempt in the event eclipsed the century mark and registered in at 101.1 MPH.

“I got over 100,” Wilson could be overheard saying on the telecast. “I’ll take it.”

Wilson’s first attempt clocked in at 96.8 MPH.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won the event with a 103.2 MPH shot. Tom finished third of four shooters.

Victor Hedman pulled out the muscle and is the winner of the @EASPORTS #NHLAllStar Hardest Shot competition with a speed of 103.2mph! 💪 pic.twitter.com/E4QPj0t5K4 — NHL (@NHL) February 5, 2022

Here are the full results.

To put in perspective just how well Wilson did, his top shot tonight was two tenths of a MPH slower than Alex Ovechkin’s competition-winning shot in 2018 (101.3) and 1.7 MPH slower than John Carlson’s 102.8-winning clapper in 2019.

Coming into tonight’s event, the fastest shot Wilson had fired in a game this season was 93.6 MPH.

Way to go, Tom.

Tom Wilson introduced for Hardest Shot competition: pic.twitter.com/4F90XOIQiA — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 5, 2022

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter