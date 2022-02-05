Tom Wilson All-Star Jerseys are available

Outside of DC, Tom Wilson is the most disliked player in the NHL. He trends on Hockey Twitter frequently and people bring his name into the middle of controversies he has nothing to do with. So what’s the best way to troll these fans?

My opinion is a Tom Wilson All-Star jersey. Folks, not only is he a good guy, but he’s a very good hockey player too.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the Fanatics links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.

After sending a note to our representative, Fanatics has added both Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov to their customized Eastern Conference All-Star jerseys, which can be purchased through the Fanatics link here. Authentic All-Star jerseys size 44 through 54 are still available but appear to be going fast.

A black Alex Ovechkin ASG shirsey is also available despite him not playing in the game itself.

You can view all of Fanatics’ ASG gear here.