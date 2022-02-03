The Capitals power play has been a major problem, is still a major problem, and will likely remain a major problem: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did not start Wednesday night’s matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on the best footing but they actually ended up playing a pretty darn fine hockey game. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up mattering because they are literally worse when they have an extra skater on the ice this season. 5-3 loss in the end.
Goodness, it’s bad, y’all.
Martin Fehervary and Nicklas Backstrom each picked up the assists. Backstrom has just tied Rod Brind’Amour (732a) for the 48th most assists in NHL history.
