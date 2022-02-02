The game in which the power play is directly at fault for another loss: Oilers beat Capitals 5-3

This game was the first one for Connor McDavid and his Oilers team in DC since November 5, 2018. It was supposed to be a matchup between number one overall picks but Alex Ovechkin missed out due to testing positive for COVID.
Leon Draisaitil scored only a little over a minute into the game on a nice chip shot over Ilya Samsonov. Evander Kane doubled that lead with a tip-in try from the slot. Connor McDavid banked one in off of Samsonov to make the game 3-0 after only five minutes. Lars Eller provided some life for the Caps with a nice move in tight to beat Mikko Koskinen.
Conor Sheary cut that Oilers lead in half after banging home a loose puck in front of the net. Evgeny Kuznetsov did some geometry work to bank a wrister off a defenseman in front and past Koskinen to tie the game.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with a late shorthanded goal and an empty netter.
Oilers beat Capitals 5-3.
Caught the business end of Kuzy’s broken stick during warmups 🤣 @Capitals @rmnb @JoeBpXp @Laughlin18 pic.twitter.com/XAX5jD9s2C
— Matt Pennybacker (@pennybacker) February 3, 2022
Here’s the full segment/video. Just ridiculous from Rocky Wirtz. pic.twitter.com/9k9QxKW0gI
— Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022
All-Star break time. Let’s hope Willy and Kuzy get up to some funny shenanigans in Vegas because god what a sour note to end on.
Headline photo: @ReadLarrysLips/Twitter
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On