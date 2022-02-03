NHL announces events Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson will compete in during 2022 All-Star Skills Competition

The Washington Capitals will have two representatives at this year’s 2022 All-Star Game and both players will participate in events at the 2022 All-Star Skills Competition held the night before.

Evgeny Kuznetsov will compete in the Fastest Skater competition against Chris Kreider, Adrian Kempe, Kyle Connor, Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Larkin, Cale Makar, and Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, Tom Wilson will

The participants for the @Verizon NHL Fastest Skater are HERE. 💨 Who will be the quickest #NHLAllStar? Watch the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet on Feb. 4th at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/5fmc1iuyqr — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Tom Wilson will try his hand in the NHL’s Hardest Shot competition against Adam Pelech, Timo Meier, and Victor Hedman.

Which player will bring the heat for the @EASPORTSNHL Hardest Shot? 🔥 Catch the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet on Feb. 4th at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/OoSKn3I8PE — NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2022

Capitals players’ have won the Hardest Shot event twice during the last three NHL All-Star Weekends. Alex Ovechkin won the event in 2018 and John Carlson won it the year later (2019).

Each individual winner of an event will win a $30,000 bonus from the NHL.

Player assignments, details, and rules for all seven events are below via an NHL press release.

Player Assignments for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

NEW YORK (Feb. 3, 2022) – The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the player assignments of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring seven events that will showcase hockey’s top talent on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) at the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Highlighting the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are two new events that will bring NHL All-Stars and their skills front and center on the Las Vegas Strip. The Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ will take place on the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™ will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Five events return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills™: Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™, Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™, EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™, adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™ (for the first time since 2016), and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™.

The individual winner of each event of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will earn $30,000.

Player assignments, details and rules for all seven events of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are listed below.

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™

Participants

Chris Kreider, NYR

Adrian Kempe, LAK

Kyle Connor, WPG

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH

Jordan Kyrou, STL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Cale Makar, COL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™

Participants

Jack Campbell, TOR

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Frederik Andersen, CAR

Tristan Jarry, PIT

Cam Talbot, MIN

Juuse Saros, NSH

Thatcher Demko, VAN

John Gibson, ANA

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™

Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge of this unprecedented NHL All-Star Skills™ event.

Participants

Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA

Claude Giroux, PHI

Jordan Eberle, SEA

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Roman Josi, NSH

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Zach Werenski, CBJ

Mark Stone, VGK

EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™

Participants

Adam Pelech, NYI

Timo Meier, SJS

Victor Hedman, TBL

Tom Wilson, WSH

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Participants

Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Trevor Zegras, ANA

Jack Hughes, NJD

Alex DeBrincat, CHI

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™

Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey. 21 in ’22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.

Participants

Nazem Kadri, COL

Auston Matthews, TOR

Joe Pavelski, DAL

Steven Stamkos, TBL

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Participants

Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Clayton Keller, ARI

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Jake Guentzel, PIT

Troy Terry, ANA

Johnny Gaudreau, CGY

Patrice Bergeron, BOS

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK

Notes for all 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Events:

Prior to the event, the NHL Department of Player Safety will determine the players participating in each event and the order of participation. Number of players in each event is subject to change. The referee shall make all necessary rulings regarding the skills events.

NHL Fan Skills at Home™ will launch during the broadcast of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Three members from the Class of 2021 – Pavel Barber, Zac Bell and Pete Lenes – will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend to inspire fans to show off and share their skills. Fans are invited to upload personal videos to NHL.com/FanSkills beginning on Feb. 4 for a chance to be featured on NHL social media channels from Feb. 4-20, 2022.

The Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Feb. 4‑5, which will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend marks the first time NHL All-Star activities will take place in Las Vegas.

Once again, the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division.

