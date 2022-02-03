NHL announces events Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson will compete in during 2022 All-Star Skills Competition

The Washington Capitals will have two representatives at this year’s 2022 All-Star Game and both players will participate in events at the 2022 All-Star Skills Competition held the night before.
Evgeny Kuznetsov will compete in the Fastest Skater competition against Chris Kreider, Adrian Kempe, Kyle Connor, Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Larkin, Cale Makar, and Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, Tom Wilson will
The participants for the @Verizon NHL Fastest Skater are HERE. 💨
Who will be the quickest #NHLAllStar?
Watch the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet on Feb. 4th at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/5fmc1iuyqr
— NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2022
Meanwhile, Tom Wilson will try his hand in the NHL’s Hardest Shot competition against Adam Pelech, Timo Meier, and Victor Hedman.
Which player will bring the heat for the @EASPORTSNHL Hardest Shot? 🔥
Catch the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition on @espn and @Sportsnet on Feb. 4th at 7:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/OoSKn3I8PE
— NHL (@NHL) February 3, 2022
Capitals players’ have won the Hardest Shot event twice during the last three NHL All-Star Weekends. Alex Ovechkin won the event in 2018 and John Carlson won it the year later (2019).
Each individual winner of an event will win a $30,000 bonus from the NHL.
Player assignments, details, and rules for all seven events are below via an NHL press release.
Player Assignments for the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
NEW YORK (Feb. 3, 2022) – The National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the player assignments of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring seven events that will showcase hockey’s top talent on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) at the home of the Vegas Golden Knights, T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Highlighting the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are two new events that will bring NHL All-Stars and their skills front and center on the Las Vegas Strip. The Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™ will take place on the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio and the Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™ will take place on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Five events return for this year’s edition of the NHL All-Star Skills™: Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™, Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™, EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™, adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™ (for the first time since 2016), and Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™.
The individual winner of each event of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will earn $30,000.
As the NHL’s best players compete during NHL All-Star Skills™, DraftKings customers can test their hockey knowledge on Feb. 4 with a $1,000 free-to-play pool available nationally by visiting: https://sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools.
Player assignments, details and rules for all seven events of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are listed below.
Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™
Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™
Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™
EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™
adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™
Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™
Participants
Chris Kreider, NYR
Adrian Kempe, LAK
Kyle Connor, WPG
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH
Jordan Kyrou, STL
Dylan Larkin, DET
Cale Makar, COL
Connor McDavid, EDM
Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™
Participants
Jack Campbell, TOR
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Frederik Andersen, CAR
Tristan Jarry, PIT
Cam Talbot, MIN
Juuse Saros, NSH
Thatcher Demko, VAN
John Gibson, ANA
Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™
Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge of this unprecedented NHL All-Star Skills™ event.
Participants
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
Claude Giroux, PHI
Jordan Eberle, SEA
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Roman Josi, NSH
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Zach Werenski, CBJ
Mark Stone, VGK
EA SPORTS NHL Hardest Shot™
Participants
Adam Pelech, NYI
Timo Meier, SJS
Victor Hedman, TBL
Tom Wilson, WSH
adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™
Participants
Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Trevor Zegras, ANA
Jack Hughes, NJD
Alex DeBrincat, CHI
Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™
Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey. 21 in ’22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.
Participants
Nazem Kadri, COL
Auston Matthews, TOR
Joe Pavelski, DAL
Steven Stamkos, TBL
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
Participants
Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Clayton Keller, ARI
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Sebastian Aho, CAR
Jake Guentzel, PIT
Troy Terry, ANA
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
Patrice Bergeron, BOS
Jonathan Marchessault, VGK
Notes for all 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Events:
Prior to the event, the NHL Department of Player Safety will determine the players participating in each event and the order of participation. Number of players in each event is subject to change. The referee shall make all necessary rulings regarding the skills events.
NHL Fan Skills at Home™ will launch during the broadcast of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Three members from the Class of 2021 – Pavel Barber, Zac Bell and Pete Lenes – will be in Las Vegas for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend to inspire fans to show off and share their skills. Fans are invited to upload personal videos to NHL.com/FanSkills beginning on Feb. 4 for a chance to be featured on NHL social media channels from Feb. 4-20, 2022.
The Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Feb. 4‑5, which will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend marks the first time NHL All-Star activities will take place in Las Vegas.
Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar. For more information on the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, visit https://www.nhl.com/Fans/All-Star.
Once again, the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division.
Headline photo: @Capitals/Instagram
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On