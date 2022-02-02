Live blog: Capitals take on Oilers without Alex Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals will officially finish their slate of games before the All-Star Break tonight after playing the Edmonton Oilers. And warning: The Caps may have weary, tired legs after playing a barnburner of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins the night before. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers and superstar Connor McDavid are rested.

The Caps will also be without Alex Ovechkin, who entered COVID protocol earlier in the day and will miss both tonight’s game and the 2022 All-Star Game.

Ilya Samsonov will start while Pheonix Copley will back him up.

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 91-Snively, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson

73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong

59-Protas, 20-Eller, 21-Hathaway

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Koskinen

Oilers score three goals on Samsonov in the first 5:07 of the game Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, and Connor McMichael all scored. We'd once again like to say thank you to the great nation of Germany. 🇩🇪 That's 6 in his last 6. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/iCbstf4MCs — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2022 More tippage. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oSZiLf0Nwi — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 3, 2022

Samsonov pulled in favor of Pheonix Copley. Samsonov gave up three goals on four shots. You have to wonder why Copley didn’t start in the first place after Samsonov faced nearly 50 shots on goal last night against the Penguins.

Lars Eller narrows Edmonton’s lead to 3-1. The Capitals have some life. Year of the 🐯 pic.twitter.com/TzpdxD0USK — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2022

