Capitals get some darn fine goaltending en route to tough road win in Pittsburgh: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took a few shots right to the jaw from the Pittsburgh Penguins but kept getting off the mat and eventually delivered a knockout blow in overtime. A Dmitry Orlov overtime winner sat the Pens down with a 4-3 final score.
Two points are two points.
Washington improves to 8-2-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season, having earned 17 out of a possible 22 points in those games.
