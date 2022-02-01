Orlov gets two goals: Caps beat Pens 4-3

The Washington Capitals got positively pulverized by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, but scoreboard don’t care. Scoreboard do it ownnnn thinggggg.
Nic Dowd started off the scoring with an early shorthanded goal, so we should have known the vibes were off already. Evgeni Malkin scored on that same power play, then the Pens added another power-play goal off Bryan Rust, beating Nick Jensen at the far post. Dmitry Orlov capped off a rush attack from Conor Sheary to tie the game at two goals apiece after one period.
Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game, again on the power play, in the second period. The Pens had the Caps on the ropes, but Daniel Sprong managed to tie it up late in the period.
Nothing happened in the third period, so at least the Caps snagged one point from this mess of a game and then stole a second point with Dmitry Orlov’s OTGWG.
Caps win 4-3 in overtime!
No rest for the weary. The Caps host hockey’s other other Connor tomorrow night as the Oilers come to town. See you then.
