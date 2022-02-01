Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

Live blog: Capitals take on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

February 1, 2022 6:59 pm

The Washington Capitals are almost entirely healthy — except on its right wing — as it heads into this weekend’s All-Star Break. The Capitals will renew their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time this season tonight. Per the Capitals PR, the Capitals have split the season series 1-1 and have outscored Pittsburgh 8-5. The Capitals have earned points in seven of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh (3-3-4).

Defenseman Nick Jensen makes his grand return to the lineup after missing four games due to injury. Vitek Vanecek will be back in net.

Watch along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

You’re definitely going to have to check out this display Wednesday!

Capitals lines

Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Sheary-Backstrom-Sprong
McMichael-Eller-Snively
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz

Vanecek

A Nic Dowd shorty. 1-0 WSH.

Carl Hagelin started the play with a great defensive play at the point. Dowd finished by going five-hole.

Evgeni Malkin ties it up on the PP less than 40 seconds later. 1-1.

Vitek Vanecek yields the net to Ilya Samsonov after it appears a concussion spotter pulled VV out of the game.

The back of Vanecek’s head struck the back of the goal frame after being collided into by Kasperi Kapanen.

Bryan Rust scores on the PP. 2-1 PIT.

A SCOARLOV ties it on the PP. 2-2.

Orlov scores off Conor Sheary’s rebound.

Rust scores his second PPG of the night. 3-2 PIT.

The puck hit the side of the net and went right to Rust who banged her home.

Vitek Vanecek will not return to the game

Details here:

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/01/after-head-strikes-goal-frame-vitek-vanecek-leaves-capitals-penguins-game-with-upper-body-injury/

Daniel Sprong ties it up with a brilliant individual play. 3-3.

This was a joke.

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/01/nic-dowd-deflection-goal-ruled-down-due-to-significant-presence-in-the-crease/

Orlov wins the game in OT, 4-3.

Read the RMNB recap

https://russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2022/02/01/the-shenanigans-game-caps-beat-pens-4-3/

Comment below. Refresh this article as we’ll be updating it throughout the night!

, ,