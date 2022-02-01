Live blog: Capitals take on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

The Washington Capitals are almost entirely healthy — except on its right wing — as it heads into this weekend’s All-Star Break. The Capitals will renew their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time this season tonight. Per the Capitals PR, the Capitals have split the season series 1-1 and have outscored Pittsburgh 8-5. The Capitals have earned points in seven of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh (3-3-4).

Defenseman Nick Jensen makes his grand return to the lineup after missing four games due to injury. Vitek Vanecek will be back in net.

You’re definitely going to have to check out this display Wednesday! Capitals create permanent display at Capital One Arena to honor its Black players https://t.co/9P9tZYZyuB — RMNB (@rmnb) February 1, 2022

Capitals lines Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Backstrom-Sprong

McMichael-Eller-Snively

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek

A Nic Dowd shorty. 1-0 WSH. Carl Hagelin started the play with a great defensive play at the point. Dowd finished by going five-hole. Dowder with some speeeeed on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/lMGxw2x5bA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

Evgeni Malkin ties it up on the PP less than 40 seconds later. 1-1. With this power-play goal, Evgeni Malkin extends his season-long point streak to nine games (3G-7A), which is the second-longest active point streak in the NHL behind Kevin Fiala (11 games). pic.twitter.com/D9CWhKEivG — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2022

Vitek Vanecek yields the net to Ilya Samsonov after it appears a concussion spotter pulled VV out of the game. The back of Vanecek’s head struck the back of the goal frame after being collided into by Kasperi Kapanen. Samsonov on it net for Washington with 13:17 left in 1st. Vanecek might have been pulled by spotters after collision with Kapanen. #CapsPens — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) February 2, 2022

Bryan Rust scores on the PP. 2-1 PIT. Bryan Rust was just named the NHL's 3rd star for the month of January… and he's not slowing down any time soon. pic.twitter.com/orRoivtzR8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2022

A SCOARLOV ties it on the PP. 2-2. Orlov scores off Conor Sheary’s rebound. Orly PPG scoarrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/9e5vYhZRCW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

Rust scores his second PPG of the night. 3-2 PIT. The puck hit the side of the net and went right to Rust who banged her home. GOAL! RUST! HIS SECOND OF THE GAME! 🚨 The Penguins take the 3-2 lead with 15:16 left in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/hxCnZtsyHI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 2, 2022

Daniel Sprong ties it up with a brilliant individual play. 3-3. Lunch courtesy of Daniel Sprong tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fVBNvoctYx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

Orlov wins the game in OT, 4-3. DIMA GOT 'EM ABSOLUTELY HORNSWOGGLED pic.twitter.com/dDdC70PiKM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

