TJ Oshie will not play again before All-Star break, Joe Snively remains in lineup after successful second NHL game

The Washington Capitals had a full day of practice Monday after a scheduled day off and an optional practice directly followed their latest win over the Dallas Stars.

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, head coach Peter Laviolette said that the team does not expect TJ Oshie to get into a game before the All-Star break. Oshie has not been practicing with the team.

One of the beneficiaries of that is Joe Snively who got into his second career NHL game against the Stars. He has impressed Laviolette enough to remain a full participant in line rushes on the third line and looks set to keep his spot in the lineup come gametime.

Here is how the Caps are fully lined up via Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Backstrom-Sprong

McMichael-Eller-Snively

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Irwin-TVR

Snively has recorded an assist in each of his first two NHL games and was part of a Capitals third line that was on the ice for two goals for the Caps in Dallas. The team saw positive differentials in shot attempts (plus-four), scoring chances (plus-one), and high danger chances (plus-one) during Snively’s 11:10 of five-on-five ice time.

“He’s played well since he’s been here,” Laviolette said of Snively after Sunday’s optional skate. “That’s why we called him back up. He had a good first showing. He brings speed, competitiveness, he’s put up skill and points wherever he’s been. Great year [in the AHL] which is why he got back up here. Just from an opportunity standpoint, he’s earned it and now he’s got to make the most of it up here. He’s gonna be back in there to continue on playing hard, playing well.”

That “great year” in the AHL sees Snively currently leading the AHL’s Hershey Bears in scoring with 38 points in 35 games, a total that also sees him third overall in the entire league.

The rest of the lineup is the exact same that took on the Stars and downed them 5-0. The only added wrinkle is that Nick Jensen has been a full participant in practice recently and Laviolette told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti that the decision on whether or not he plays against the Penguins will be made tomorrow. Aliaksei Protas, Brett Leason, and Dennis Cholowski remain the extra skaters.

The Capitals have two games remaining before the All-Star break and they’ll come on back-to-back days. First, they’ll head to Pittsburgh to take on the mustard birds and then Wednesday, Connor McDavid brings his Oilers to DC for the first time since November 5, 2018. Yes, that long.

Screenshot via @Capitals