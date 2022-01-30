Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom congratulate Henrik Lundqvist on jersey retirement

Henrik Lundqvist had his no. 30 retired by the New York Rangers on Friday. Part of a long ceremony celebrating Hank’s career, the Rangers collected congratulations from Lundqvist’s teammates and biggest rivals.

Two of Hank’s former teammates from the Capitals participated including Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom – two likely Hockey Hall of Famers.

“Hey, Hank. It’s Ovi,” said the guy who needs no introduction. “Congrats on your retirement. You have tremendous career. It was pleasure play against you. It would have a really interesting match together. Wish you all the best.”

“Hey, Henrik. I just wanted to say congrats on an amazing career you had,” Backstrom said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t be teammates together in Washington but I admire you as a person, as a hockey player, as a father – you’re a great guy and I wish you all the best in retirement.”

Other notable players to participate included Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, and Mark Messier.

Mats Zuccarello, Lundqvist’s longtime teammate and close friend, also extended his warm wishes.

Zuccarello also participated in the emotional puck drop ceremony with Hank and gave him a long hug afterward.

Lundqvist spent 15 years in New York, but never played in Washington due to a heart condition.

Headline photo: @NYRangers