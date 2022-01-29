Capitals show some shooting percentage life in big ole W in Dallas: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals scored early and scored often against former mate Braden Holtby and his Dallas Stars. The Caps came out of Texas with a 5-0 shutout victory.
That stings…but also was much needed.
The Capitals’ 5-0 win against Dallas ties their largest margin of victory this season (W, 6-1 vs. PIT, Nov. 14).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 29, 2022
