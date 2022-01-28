The Capitals were not so kind to their best friend Braden: Capitals beat Stars 5-0

It was Sergei Zubov night in Dallas but it sure felt more like Braden Holtby night in Washington, DC. Could the Caps take down their former buddy and earn two needed standings points?
Tom Wilson beat his old buddy with an absolute rocket from the slot on a power play to open the scoring. John Carlson doubled the lead with a one-time blast from the point on another power play. TVR slung a wrist shot to the cop corner to extend the lead.
Connor McMichael made it four off of a pretty rush feed from Lars Eller. Nicklas Backstrom sniped the total to five late in the second.
Capitals beat Stars 5-0!
I hate to do this to Braden but we need some of this right now in Capsland.
Even the Stars were reppin the Caps colors. pic.twitter.com/Erxwjgk6hi
— DMV Sports (@DMVSportsFan2) January 29, 2022
— Emily Stumme (@estum1) January 29, 2022
It's a clean blue look for @JoeBpXp tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/HKwpQCGc8y
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 29, 2022
The Capitals have to go to Pittsburgh to take on Crosby and the rest of the Guins on Tuesday. Let’s hope they put a hurtin’ on those fools.
