Ice time questions part deux, defensive lapses, and that darn power play again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are in some kinda rut right now and it’s coinciding with not winning many hockey games. Wednesday night the San Jose Sharks took advantage of it and tuned up the Caps 4-1 in DC.
Puck will not go in.
The Caps will be fine. pic.twitter.com/PSKvDUElCa
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 27, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
