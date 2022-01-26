A whole bunch of things went wrong and the Capitals cant score anymore: Sharks beat Capitals 4-1

Two teams in need of standings points did battle Wednesday night as the Washington Capitals hosted the San Jose Sharks. Who would win the battle of teams that Joel Ward once played for?
Noah Gregor potted a fantastic feed from Brent Burns to give the Sharks an early lead. Nicolas Meloche scored his first career goal in the NHL to double that lead. Daniel Sprong kicked the third off with a wicked wrister to snap the shutout streak. Jonathan Dahlen squeaked one through to double the lead again. Andrew Cogliano empty netter.
Sharks beat Capitals 4-1.
Can’t wait to break this bad boy in @rmnb @ianoland pic.twitter.com/Ut7CVIPG2Y
Drew lights and took the @rmnb jersey for a first spin today @ianoland @CJC_95 pic.twitter.com/9TMuS5iP1Z
Here's @JoeBpXp and @Laughlin18 looking like they're ready to have a good time #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/ZzryCFiFXe
The Caps will head out to The Lone Star State next for their only visit to Dallas this season. Will they see their good pal Braden Holtby in net?
Screenshot via NBC Sports Washington
