Capitals re-assign Joe Snively to taxi Squad, send Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey

Hershey Bears leading scorer Joe Snively has been re-assigned to the Capitals’ taxi squad and Michael Sgarbossa is headed in the opposite direction.

The team announced the news through their Twitter account, Thursday just before noon.

Snively not only leads Hershey in scoring but is third overall in the entire American Hockey League with his 38 points in 35 games played. He recently had a nine-game point streak snapped but has responded with six points in his last three games. He made his NHL debut in mid-December and recorded his first NHL point against the Los Angeles Kings.

Sgarbossa has had a whirlwind of a season that has seen him go up and down and diagonal and across in the organization between the Caps’ active roster, their taxi squad, and the Bears. It’s important to note that players can only remain on taxi squads for 20 total days so Sgarbossa was going to need to make this move eventually. He has four points in ten games at the NHL level this season.

More from the team:

Capitals Re-assign Joe Snively to Taxi Squad from Hershey Michael Sgarbossa re-assigned from the taxi squad to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Joe Snively, a native of Herndon, Va., from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad and re-assigned Michael Sgarbossa from the taxi squad to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program. Snively, 26, recorded an assist in his NHL debut on Dec. 19, 2021 against the Los Angeles Kings and became the first player in franchise history to play for the team as a native of Virginia. The 5’9″, 176-pound forward has recorded 38 points (15g, 23a) in 35 games with Hershey this season and leads the team in points and goals. During the 2020-21 season, Snively recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 30 games for the Bears. In 119 career games with Hershey, Snively has recorded 86 points (35g, 51a). Prior to joining Hershey, Snively recorded 36 points (15g, 21a) in 33 games with Yale University in the 2018-19 season and set a collegiate career high with five power play goals. Snively led Yale in points in all four years of his attendance and recorded 139 points (58g, 81a) in 129 career NCAA games. Snively was named as a Hobey Baker Award nominee in the 2018-19 season. In 2017-18, following a 36-point season (19g, 17a), Snively was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and the NCAA (New England) All-Stars. Additionally, during his freshman year in 2015-16, Snively was named the NCAA Ivy-League Rookie of the Year, to the NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie Team and was a NCAA All-Ivy League Team honorable mention following a 28-point (10g, 18a) season. Prior to Yale, Snively was drafted by the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL), 57th overall, in the 2012 USHL Futures Draft. Snively played three seasons in the USHL and recorded 125 points (50g, 75a) in 159 games with Sioux City. Snively has twice represented Team USA, winning a silver medal in the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Tournament at the U-18 level and a gold medal at the 2014 World Junior A Championship. Sgarbossa, 29, has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in eight games with the Capitals this season and 14 points (8g, 6a) in 15 games with the Bears. The Campbellville, Ontario, native appeared in five games with Washington during the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. During the 2019-20 season, the 6’0″, 179-pound center played two games with Washington, making his Capitals debut on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers. Sgarbossa also recorded 40 points (13g, 27a) in 39 games with Hershey, which ranked third on the team. Additionally, Sgarbossa led Hershey in points per game (1.03), tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (4) and ranked tied for second in power play goals (5). In 63 career NHL games with the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a).

Screenshot via @Capitals