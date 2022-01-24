Three former Capitals make Canadian Olympic team after IIHF accidentally posts roster day early

The IIHF confirmed in mid-January that players under NHL contract will not be permitted to play in the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. Due to that, nations have been scouring minor leagues and other professional leagues from around the world to fill their rosters.

Canada planned to announce their roster on January 25. But, Monday, the IIHF leaked it a day early.

Canada chose three former Capitals to its team.

Mistimed IIHF Tweet leads to Canada's men's Olympic roster being revealed a day early pic.twitter.com/W5q0EocAp1 — Sean Leahy (@Sean_Leahy) January 24, 2022

The most recognizable former Capitals are forwards Daniel Winnik and Daniel Carr, who currently play in Switzerland’s National League, which is one of the top professional hockey leagues overseas.

Carr is the more recent of the two to play for the Capitals. He was a long-term resident on the taxi squad for the Caps last season under Peter Laviolette and got into six NHL games over a period of five months and even got a jersey once during the team’s first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins, replacing a healthy-scratched Daniel Sprong.

Winnik was a major part of the Capitals’ bottom-six forward group in both the 2015-16 season after he was traded to DC in the Brooks Laich deal. During the 2016-17 season, Winnik recorded a career-high in goals (12) in Washington. Winnik would go on to play one more season in the NHL before moving to Switzerland to play for Geneve Servette the past three seasons.

The last Capitals link on the roster comes in the form of goaltender Edward Pasquale. Believe it or not, Pasquale was traded to the Capitals from the Winnipeg Jets before the 2014-15 season and then just never played a single game in the organization as he recuperated from hip surgery.

He even had a bizarre, somewhat Capitals-themed mask made for him at the time that featured George Washington, George Strait, and Trace Adkins.

He is currently Yaroslavl Lokomotiv’s starting goaltender in the KHL.

Other NHL notables on the roster include 400 goal scorer Eric Staal, long-time Montreal Canadien David Desharnais, and the 2021 Draft’s number one overall selection Owen Power of the Buffalo Sabres.

The ice hockey portion of the Olympics will run from February 9 to February 20.