Alex Ovechkin surprised to learn he has scored more goals than the entire Senators roster combined

The Washington Capitals played a young, upstart Ottawa Senators team on Saturday that featured high-end skaters like Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle.

With almost all of Ottawa’s roster players in their twenties — they’re the third-youngest team in the NHL with an average age of 25.43 — Sportsnet crunched the numbers to put the Senators’ lack of NHL experience in perspective against Alex Ovechkin.

The players on the Senators’ roster had scored fewer goals in their careers combined (627) than Ovechkin (759) individually. And it wasn’t even close. Ovechkin, after scoring twice that night, led the entire Senators roster by 132 goals!

RMNB reposted the viral screenshot taken by @ratthewtkachuk on its Instagram account Sunday and the stat caught the attention of The Big Guy himself. Ovechkin, who had the day off, posted two heart eye emoji and a shocked face.

Further down in the comments, Ovechkin learned more detail about what the stat meant and replied again.

There’s been some debate among RMNB authors on what he meant by “@@##”. We’ve come to the conclusion that Ovi either accidentally butt-dialed a response on his phone — he was at Zavazone trampolining and playing with his family — or it was a shocked expletive. I personally think the latter.

Regardless, what an amazing stat dug up by Sportsnet. And awesome to get the second and third ever IG comments from Ovi. (Here was the first).