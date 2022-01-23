Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the Senators. He now has the third most multi-goal games in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice against the Senators. He now has the third most multi-goal games in NHL history.

By Ian Oland

January 23, 2022 2:56 am

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the third period against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Ovechkin’s superstar heroics sent the game to overtime where Nicklas Backstrom finished the job. “We are duo.”

Historically speaking, Ovechkin’s tallies — no. 758 and no. 759 — continued to raise him higher up the ladder of the NHL’s all-time goals list. The 36-year-old legend now trails third-place Jaromir Jagr by seven, second-place Gordie Howe by 42, and Wayne Gretzky by 135.

Ovechkin’s first goal of the evening came 1:39 into the third period with Trevor van Riemsdyk and Evgeny Kuznetsov collecting the assists.

The Capitals captain, parked in front of the net, beat Senators goaltender Matt Murray with a rebound short side as TVR’s shot clanged off the post.

Ovechkin scored again eight minutes later, chunking a one-timer off the far crossbar and out.

“I thought it hit the crossbar,” Ovechkin said after the game. “That’s why I played until the final whistle.”

The goals were Ovechkin’s 28th and 29th of the season, tying him for the league lead in goals with *checks notes* Chris Kreider?

The outing was Ovechkin’s 155th career multi-goal game passing Mario Lemieux for third all-time.

