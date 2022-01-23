Alex Ovechkin plays MVP and the Capitals win another one three-on-three: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are back in the win column as they took down the lowly Ottawa Senators in overtime 3-2. Their captain did his usual captain things and his right-hand man finished things off in the extra frame.

Great comeback.

It was a very sleepy and slow start for the Capitals that seemingly lasted the entire first forty minutes. They went into the third period down two goals but found a way to not only get the game to overtime but win it in the end. In the third period at five-on-five, the Caps out-scoring chanced the Sens 14 to 8 and out-high danger chanced them 6 to 2. That’s a good recipe for a comeback.

The guy who would unquestionably deserve the Hart Trophy for MVP right now showed exactly why in this game. Alex Ovechkin put the team on his back and grabbed two goals to tie the game in the third. Ovi is now eight goals shy of passing Jaromir Jagr (766) for the third-most goals in NHL history and tied for this season’s league lead with 29.

Nicklas Backstrom is getting back into the swing of things and has eight points in his first nine games of the season. He set up Ovi's second goal and scored the overtime winner with a slick move to his backhand. King behavior.

The Capitals haven't had two consecutive regulation losses in 59 consecutive games, a streak that began on April 9, 2021, the third-longest such streak in franchise history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 23, 2022

Big game for Martin Fehervary who skated 24:14 of total ice time in the game which is the most in his NHL career in one game. Kid is good.

Big game for Martin Fehervary who skated 24:14 of total ice time in the game which is the most in his NHL career in one game. Kid is good.
Trevor van Riemsdyk had an absurd game at five-on-five. With him on the ice, the Caps out-attempted the Sens 29 to 14, out-shot them 13 to 5, out-scoring chanced them 17 to 7, out-high danger chanced them 9 to 2, and out-scored them 2-0. TVR is legit.

Connor McMichael played a total of 5:49 in the game. Imagine a heavy sigh right here.

