Alex Ovechkin plays MVP and the Capitals win another one three-on-three: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are back in the win column as they took down the lowly Ottawa Senators in overtime 3-2. Their captain did his usual captain things and his right-hand man finished things off in the extra frame.
Great comeback.
The Capitals haven't had two consecutive regulation losses in 59 consecutive games, a streak that began on April 9, 2021, the third-longest such streak in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 23, 2022
