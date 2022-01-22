Live blog: Capitals host the Senators for a game you can watch on a normal TV

The Washington Capitals have invited the Ottawa Senators to town for what better be two easy points for the home team.

The Capitals will miss Dmitry Orlov (one more game on suspension), John Carlson (COVID), Nick Jensen (injury), and TJ Oshie (injury), but Conor Sheary (COVID) returns from his COVID absence game.

Vitek Vanecek will make yet another start, hoping to lay claim to the Capitals’ top goalie spot.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington, which you can watch using a television.