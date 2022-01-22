Live blog: Capitals host the Senators for a game you can watch on a normal TV

The Washington Capitals have invited the Ottawa Senators to town for what better be two easy points for the home team.
The Capitals will miss Dmitry Orlov (one more game on suspension), John Carlson (COVID), Nick Jensen (injury), and TJ Oshie (injury), but Conor Sheary (COVID) returns from his COVID absence game.
Vitek Vanecek will make yet another start, hoping to lay claim to the Capitals’ top goalie spot.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington, which you can watch using a television.
Capitals lines
Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:
Capitals in warmup:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway
Protas-Backstrom-Wilson
McMichael-Eller-Sheary
Hagelin-Dowd-Leason
Fehervary-Schultz
Kempny-TvR
Cholowski-Irwin
Vanecek
Senators lines
And here are the Sens
Important
This.
Senators 1-0
Chabot had it in and out before we could see it.
No shots on goal
We’re like 12 minutes into the game. The offense is looking rough.
Hey, so, the Caps don't have a shot yet.
— RMNB (@rmnb) January 23, 2022
Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live. But Peter’s doing it instead of Ian, so lower your expectations.
