Capitals send Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back to Hershey before games played milestone

The Washington Capitals announced that they re-assigned Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back to the AHL Hershey Bears on Friday.

Jonsson-Fjallby was called up earlier this week and played in the Capitals’ 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins, Thursday. AJF skated on the third line with Lars Eller and Connor McMichael.

Jonsson-Fjallby received 8:04 of ice time from Peter Laviolette in the game. The Capitals were out-attempted with him on ice 8 to 3, and out-chanced 2-0. But those numbers were normal for most Capitals players as the Bruins nearly doubled up Washington in shots on goal during the evening, 33 to 17.

AJF has posted one point, an assist, in nine games on the season. Overall, his underlying stats are outstanding: 53.2% shot attempts for, 57.0% expected goals for, 51.8% scoring chances for, and 60.2% high danger chances for with him on the ice five-on-five.

The Capitals optioned AJF back to the minors with Conor Sheary out of COVID protocol — Sheary skated today during the team’s optional practice — and Daniel Sprong available on the bench. The Swedish prospect also is one NHL game away from having to be exposed again on waivers if the Capitals opt to send him back to the minor leagues.

This means that the next time we see Jonsson-Fjallby, it’ll either be because the team made room for him on the NHL roster long-term or the rosters have expanded for the playoffs.

More from the Capitals: