A back and forth tale of more injuries and an eventual late loss: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went to battle with the Boston Bruins on Thursday night and neither team would come out unscathed. The Bruins came out the happier of the two parties as they ended the night with the full two points in a 4-3 victory.
Special teams tend to matter a lot.
Tom Wilson recorded the primary assist on Backstrom's goal, his 17th assist of the season. Wilson's 29 points (12g, 17a) in 37 games this season rank fourth on the Capitals.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 21, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On