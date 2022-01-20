Live blog: Capitals play Bruins as AJF returns to the lineup

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Boston Bruins tonight for the first time since the B’s beat them 7-3 on home ice last Monday. Axel-Jonsson Fjallby will replace Daniel Sprong on the third line as Peter Laviolette chooses to go with more of a two-way player.
The Capitals will be without Dmitry Orlov (suspension), John Carlson (COVID), TJ Oshie (injury), and Conor Sheary (COVID) for tonight’s game. Anthony Mantha remains on long-term injured reserve.
Vitek Vanecek will make his third start in the last four games as he tries to stake his claim to the Capitals’ top goalie spot.
Tonight’s Caps-Bruins game is streaming only and can be watched on ESPN+.
Capitals lines
Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway
Protas-Backstrom-Wilson
McMichael-Eller-AJF
Hagelin-Dowd-Leason
Fehervary-Jensen
Irwin-Schultz
Kempny-TvR
Vanecek vs Ullmark
Pretty sure the play-by-play guy doesn’t know who Michal Kempny is.
“The young defenceman Michal Kempny”. Give me Joe B and Locker ffs 🤦♀️
— Hana Imiolczyk (@Hana15x) January 21, 2022
Evgeny Kuznetsov scores from no-angle, does the bird on Bruins fans. 1-0 WSH.
The goal is Evgeny’s 13th goal of the season. He now has a six-game point streak (2g, 5a).
𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘵𝘺 pic.twitter.com/DXhpCqb99T
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 21, 2022
Flap, flap, flap away.
love us a good bird celly pic.twitter.com/ymLOf82phn
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 21, 2022
David Pastrnak ties it up 50 seconds later. 1-1.
The goal is Pastrnak’s 17th of the season. Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen appeared to got confused in their coverage and lost Pastrnak in front of the net for a layup.
🍝 strikes back pic.twitter.com/cKC8h9uAqe
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2022
