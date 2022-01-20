Live blog: Capitals play Bruins as AJF returns to the lineup

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Boston Bruins tonight for the first time since the B’s beat them 7-3 on home ice last Monday. Axel-Jonsson Fjallby will replace Daniel Sprong on the third line as Peter Laviolette chooses to go with more of a two-way player.

The Capitals will be without Dmitry Orlov (suspension), John Carlson (COVID), TJ Oshie (injury), and Conor Sheary (COVID) for tonight’s game. Anthony Mantha remains on long-term injured reserve.

Vitek Vanecek will make his third start in the last four games as he tries to stake his claim to the Capitals’ top goalie spot.

Tonight’s Caps-Bruins game is streaming only and can be watched on ESPN+.

Capitals lines Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway

Protas-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-AJF

Hagelin-Dowd-Leason Fehervary-Jensen

Irwin-Schultz

Kempny-TvR Vanecek vs Ullmark

Pretty sure the play-by-play guy doesn’t know who Michal Kempny is. “The young defenceman Michal Kempny”. Give me Joe B and Locker ffs 🤦‍♀️ — Hana Imiolczyk (@Hana15x) January 21, 2022

Evgeny Kuznetsov scores from no-angle, does the bird on Bruins fans. 1-0 WSH.

The goal is Evgeny’s 13th goal of the season. He now has a six-game point streak (2g, 5a).

Flap, flap, flap away.

love us a good bird celly pic.twitter.com/ymLOf82phn — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 21, 2022

David Pastrnak ties it up 50 seconds later. 1-1. The goal is Pastrnak’s 17th of the season. Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen appeared to got confused in their coverage and lost Pastrnak in front of the net for a layup. 🍝 strikes back pic.twitter.com/cKC8h9uAqe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2022

