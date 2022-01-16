Capitals poke fun at themselves, Pete Davidson in photoshopped New York Post cover

The Washington Capitals snapped a four-game losing streak against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Buoyed by goals from Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin, the Caps shut out the Isles 2-0 in their first trip to UBS Arena in team history.

To celebrate, the Capitals social team created a joke New York Post Page Six cover. The design featured a picture of Pete Davidson and the paparazzi-style headline read CAPS CALL IT QUITS WITH LOSING STREAK. Underneath, a subheader added Toxic Couple ends it in Long Island, Losing Streak now rumored to be dating Pete Davidson.

The cover features a ridiculous image of Pete Davidson riding a roller coaster from late October. The Capitals photoshopped box scores from their four-game losing streak over Kim Kardashian’s face. The night was Pete and Kim’s first outing together and began the rumors of them dating.

The cover was universally praised in the team’s Twitter mentions. Here’s a sampling in the team’s mentions.

The Washington Nationals, the ATCapitals’ besties, even had a response.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 15, 2022

There’s other details to unpack here, such as the callout WHY TWEETING BING BONG WAS LEFT IN 2021 referencing this @Capitals tweet from November.

But congratulations, Capitals social media. Come collect your W.