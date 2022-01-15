A hockey team purposefully plays like that in the year 2022: Capitals beat Islanders 2-0

Saturday afternoon the Washington Capitals made their first trip to UBS Arena to take on the New York Islanders. The Caps are amid a spell of not great play and hoped a matchup with the Isles could provide the spark they needed to get moving in a more positive direction.
Tom Wilson received a backhand feed from Aliaksei Protas and fired a wrister past Semyon Varlamov to open the scoring. We got nada in the second.
Alex Ovechkin empty netter.
Capitals beat Islanders 2-0!
IT’S HOCKEY O’COOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS #COACHSAFFYBEAN does not enjoy morning SoCal games!! Had to warm up the grumble-maker!! pic.twitter.com/z6jyNFDnZJ
— Saffy Bean (@SaffyBean) January 15, 2022
Madison Square Garden THIS WEDNESDAY @TheGarden @NYRangers 🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/3B4cQ2a1Ge
— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) January 15, 2022
Lovely understated color scheme here from @JoeBpXp in the #joebsuitofthenight of the mid afternoon pic.twitter.com/rQzHnd28TH
— good_tweet_pete.eth (@peterhassett) January 15, 2022
The Caps will get right back after it tomorrow as they’ll host Bruce Boudreau’s Vancouver Canucks for another weekend matinee matchup.
Headline photo: Adam Marcus
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On