Canucks beat Caps 4-2, Ovi scored tho

The Washington Capitals fell to the Vancouver Canucks in a subdued Sunday afternoon game.
Alex Ovechkin opened up scoring with an Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot, but then Elias Pettersen scored twice (once on the power play, once at evens) to put Vancouver in control. A late-second-period power play goal from Bo Horvat made it 3-1 entering the third period.
The Caps converted their second (!!!) power play of the day early in the third with Tom Wilson in the middle-man spot. A late-game too-many-men penalty kinda snuffed Washington’s comeback bid. The Canucks secured an empty-netter and that was that.
Caps lose.
Garnet Hathaway blatantly elbows Tyler Motte in the face. Complete cheapshot. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/7tEFLdmpml
— Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) January 16, 2022
ah yes, @JoeBpXp
the color
*squints*
…blurple?#joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/G141ACELjY
— good_tweet_pete.eth (@peterhassett) January 16, 2022
So, not a great game, but we got an Ovi goal out of it.
The Winnipeg Jets are coming to town on Tuesday I hear. I’ve been skeptical that this game will actually happen, but all signs point to a Nate Schmidt reunion. He’s with the Jets, right? And I trust they’ve been insulated from COVID due to lack of parks. See you then.
Headline photo: @kristin0770
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On