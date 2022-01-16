No. 756: Alex Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by 138 goals after scoring league-leading 26th goal against Canucks

Alex Ovechkin scored a familiar goal on Sunday that has sadly gone out of style recently.

Ovechkin ripped a one-timer from his office beating Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. The goal gave the Capitals an early 1-0 lead against the Canucks.

Two days, two goals. 99, 9, and 68 should be shaking in their, er, skates!

With John Carlson and Blaine Forsythe in COVID protocol, the Capitals had one of their best power plays of the season, dominating the Canucks’ league-worst penalty kill (69%). Justin Schultz quarterbacked the PP in Carly’s absence and moved the puck quickly around the offensive zone. The Capitals put seven shot attempts and five shots on goal overall during their 1:38 of power-play time.

Ovechkin scored after Schultz put a pass right into his wheelhouse in the left circle. Demko got his body on the puck, but the biscuit squeaked through his five-hole.

Ovi from his office… nature is healing! pic.twitter.com/G7q5DyAUNm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

Ovechkin was pumped as the horn sounded.

“Well, he’s the best goal-scorer in the world for a reason,” Justin Schultz said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “He has a pretty big wheelhouse. You just have to get him the puck. As you saw there, it’s pretty amazing.”

The goal was Ovechkin’s 26th of the 2021-22 season, tying him with Leon Draisaitl for the NHL’s league lead.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 756th of his career.

He is 10 goals behind third-place Jaromir Jagr (766).

He is 45 goals behind second-place Gordie Howe (801).

And 138 away from first-place Wayne Gretzky (894).

Thatcher Demko is now the 153rd goaltender that Ovechkin has scored on in his career.

That marks Ovechkin's first career goal against goaltender Thatcher Demko, the 153rd goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career. There have been 6,684 skaters in NHL history that have scored 153 or fewer goals in their career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 16, 2022

The PPG was Ovechkin’s 276th of his career – the most of all-time.

That goal marked Ovechkin's 7th power play goal of the season and his 276th of his career, extending his NHL record. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 16, 2022

Ovechkin now has 11 goals and 10 assists in 13 career games against former head coach Bruce Boudreau.

His tally also came on Kid’s Day with Ovi Jr in attendance.

OVI POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/p6R7I7z7x0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington