Live blog: Capitals return home to finish back-to-back against Canucks

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Vancouver Canucks as Washington DC is under a Winter Storm warning due to Winter Storm Izzy. The Capitals are coming off a 2-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
The Capitals got bad news before puck drop as John Carlson, the team’s best defenseman, was forced to enter COVID-19 protocol.
Bruce Boudreau is making his first stop in DC since being hired as the the Canucks new head coach in early December. The Canucks won their first seven games under Bruce, but have lost their last three recently.
Capitals lines
Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
McMichael-Backstrom-Wilson
Sprong-Eller-Leason
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Jensen
Orlov-TvR
Irwin-Schultz
Samsonov
The weirdness continues in warmies!
large humans gather on ice for intricate pregame ritual pic.twitter.com/8cYwJvlsUe
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022
Geez! Alex Ovechkin has had an awful lot of success against Bruce Boudreau.
According to @NBCSWashington, Alex Ovechkin has 10 goals and 10 assists in 12 career games against former head coach Bruce Boudreau 😳
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 16, 2022
Alex Ovechkin scores on the PP to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
Read the RMNB post. The goal is Ovi’s 26th of the season and the 756th goal of this career. Also, that was one of the Capitals’ best power plays of the year. Justin Schultz quarterbacked the power play. Both John Carlson and Blaine Forsythe are in COVID protocol.
Ovi from his office… nature is healing! pic.twitter.com/G7q5DyAUNm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022
The Canucks tie it up 1-1
A nice rip by Elias Pettersson.
LET IT RIP EP40! pic.twitter.com/8pQqJkFDRz
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022
Pettersson again. 2-1 VAN.
Backhand off the back gives us the lead 👌 pic.twitter.com/AFHZW7d74m
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022
Can VAN please stop? 3-1.
Miller no-look dish to the Captain 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Kf6vZVAwN
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022
Tom Wilson on the PP. 3-2 VAN.
THE POWER PLAY IS HOT pic.twitter.com/EuQ94Nzfx2
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022
Canucks get ENG, win 4-2.
Darn.#CapsNucks pic.twitter.com/44dhY7kdfa
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022
Bummer.
The Capitals have lost five of their last six games
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 16, 2022
