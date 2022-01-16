Live blog: Capitals return home to finish back-to-back against Canucks

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Vancouver Canucks as Washington DC is under a Winter Storm warning due to Winter Storm Izzy. The Capitals are coming off a 2-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The Capitals got bad news before puck drop as John Carlson, the team’s best defenseman, was forced to enter COVID-19 protocol.

Bruce Boudreau is making his first stop in DC since being hired as the the Canucks new head coach in early December. The Canucks won their first seven games under Bruce, but have lost their last three recently.

Today also marks Kids Day at Capital One Arena.

Capitals lines Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas

McMichael-Backstrom-Wilson

Sprong-Eller-Leason

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Jensen

Orlov-TvR

Irwin-Schultz Samsonov

The weirdness continues in warmies! large humans gather on ice for intricate pregame ritual pic.twitter.com/8cYwJvlsUe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

Geez! Alex Ovechkin has had an awful lot of success against Bruce Boudreau. According to @NBCSWashington, Alex Ovechkin has 10 goals and 10 assists in 12 career games against former head coach Bruce Boudreau 😳 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 16, 2022

Alex Ovechkin scores on the PP to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. Read the RMNB post. The goal is Ovi’s 26th of the season and the 756th goal of this career. Also, that was one of the Capitals’ best power plays of the year. Justin Schultz quarterbacked the power play. Both John Carlson and Blaine Forsythe are in COVID protocol. Ovi from his office… nature is healing! pic.twitter.com/G7q5DyAUNm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

The Canucks tie it up 1-1 A nice rip by Elias Pettersson. LET IT RIP EP40! pic.twitter.com/8pQqJkFDRz — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

Pettersson again. 2-1 VAN.

Backhand off the back gives us the lead 👌 pic.twitter.com/AFHZW7d74m — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

Can VAN please stop? 3-1. Miller no-look dish to the Captain 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Kf6vZVAwN — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

Tom Wilson on the PP. 3-2 VAN. THE POWER PLAY IS HOT pic.twitter.com/EuQ94Nzfx2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

Bummer.

The Capitals have lost five of their last six games — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 16, 2022

