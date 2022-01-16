Home / News / Live blog: Capitals return home to finish back-to-back against Canucks

Live blog: Capitals return home to finish back-to-back against Canucks

By Ian Oland

January 16, 2022 2:06 pm

The Washington Capitals are taking on the Vancouver Canucks as Washington DC is under a Winter Storm warning due to Winter Storm Izzy. The Capitals are coming off a 2-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The Capitals got bad news before puck drop as John Carlson, the team’s best defenseman, was forced to enter COVID-19 protocol.

Bruce Boudreau is making his first stop in DC since being hired as the the Canucks new head coach in early December. The Canucks won their first seven games under Bruce, but have lost their last three recently.

Today also marks Kids Day at Capital One Arena. Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Protas
McMichael-Backstrom-Wilson
Sprong-Eller-Leason
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Fehervary-Jensen
Orlov-TvR
Irwin-Schultz

Samsonov

The weirdness continues in warmies!

Geez! Alex Ovechkin has had an awful lot of success against Bruce Boudreau.

Alex Ovechkin scores on the PP to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

Read the RMNB post. The goal is Ovi’s 26th of the season and the 756th goal of this career. Also, that was one of the Capitals’ best power plays of the year. Justin Schultz quarterbacked the power play. Both John Carlson and Blaine Forsythe are in COVID protocol.

The Canucks tie it up 1-1

A nice rip by Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson again. 2-1 VAN.

Can VAN please stop? 3-1.

Tom Wilson on the PP. 3-2 VAN.

Canucks get ENG, win 4-2.

Bummer.

