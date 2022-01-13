Former Capitals defenseman Aaron Ness makes US Olympic roster

A report a week ago said that former Capitals defenseman Aaron Ness would be getting an invite to Team USA’s 2022 Olympic hockey roster. It looks like he accepted that invitation.

Thursday evening, he and 24 others were officially announced as part of the squad traveling to Beijing to try and win gold.

Introducing the 25 men headed to Beijing! 👏#WinterOlympics | @TeamUSA 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 13, 2022

Ness is currently on an AHL-only deal and is a member of the Providence Bruins.

Ness played four seasons in the Capitals organization between 2015 and 2019. He split time between the big club and their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears. In 18 games with the Caps, Ness recorded three points. He was much more prolific with the Bears, putting up 128 points in 239 games. That includes a 50-assist season in 2018-19.

Making the team with him is another player with Capitals ties as 2010 Development Camp invitee Andy Miele was selected to the forward group.

The big story of the roster this go-around is that 15 of the 25 players are currently playing college hockey in the NCAA. That includes big-time prospects Matty Beniers (2nd overall, 2021 Draft), Jake Sanderson (5th overall, 2020 Draft), and Brendan Brisson (29th overall, 2020 Draft).

The ice hockey portion of the Olympics will run from February 9 to February 20. Nations will have until January 24 to make any changes and then after that deadline, change is only possible due to health reasons.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB