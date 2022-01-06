Report: Former Capitals defenseman Aaron Ness invited to play for Team USA at Beijing Olympics

After the NHL and NHLPA announced in a joint decision to not have NHL players participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, respective nations are turning to players playing elsewhere to fill their rosters.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, former Capitals defenseman Aaron Ness is on the shortlist of invitees for Team USA.

NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, team and league sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 15 players have been invited to play for Team USA 🇺🇸 at #Beijing2022 Olympics. List is still fluid, not all have confirmed participation, and @USAHockey is actively adding others. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jAdBFDawZO — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2022

Ness is currently on an AHL-only deal and is a member of the Providence Bruins.

Ness played four seasons in the Capitals organization between 2015 and 2019. He split time between the big club and their AHL affiliate Hershey Bears. In 18 games with the Caps, Ness recorded three points. He was much more prolific with the Bears, putting up 128 points in 239 games. That includes a 50-assist season in 2018-19.

Joining Ness among the initial invitees with Caps ties is Andy Miele who was a participant in Caps Development Camp after his junior season at Miami (OH) University.

Big-time prospects Matty Beniers, who was selected second overall by the Seattle Kraken in the most recent draft, and Jake Sanderson, who was selected fifth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the same draft, lead a prospective pool of players full of NCAA talent.

The ice hockey portion of the Olympics will run from February 9 to February 20. Final rosters are expected sometime this month.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB