Live blog: Capitals play Blues in first game of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice after four days off. Washington is in St. Louis to take on the Blues, who are without their star player, Vladimir Tarasenko, due to COVID protocol.
Meanwhile, the Capitals are missing their own core players as Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie are sidelined and not on the road trip due to the flu.
Ilya Samsonov will start against the Blues’ Ville Husso. Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.
Caps transactions before puck drop
Capitals lines
Via @VogsCaps:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 21-Hathaway
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson
10-Sprong, 23-Sgarbossa, 59-Protas
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Husso.
Tom Wilson’s playing in his 600th game tonight
Tom Wilson will play in his 600th career game tonight. Wilson is the fifth-youngest player to reach the milestone in franchise history and the third-youngest forward, behind Mike Gartner (27 years, 109 days) and Alex Ovechkin (27 years, 220 days). pic.twitter.com/HA2TU002ii
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 8, 2022
How did Brett Leason miss this??
HOLY GREAT SKATE SAVE BATMAN. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/XbCOW5od18
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2022
Daniel Sprong snipes one home to give the Caps the lead 1-0.
It’s Sprong’s sixth goal of the year and his third in his last five games.
Right on the money 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6AwCvoDlvs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022
Torey Krug ties it 1-1
Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd appeared confused on who was covering who, giving Krug an open lane to the net.
Torey Krug: "TIE GAME!" #stlblues pic.twitter.com/oP5MNlTfcH
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2022
Pavel Buchnevich gives the Blues the 2-1 lead.
Welcome to the House of Buchy. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/NgaZMZ3Ir5
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2022
Oskar Sundqvist makes it 3-1 STL.
That was a big ol’ rebound.
You are my Sunshine, my only Sunshine. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/q4fia24JT9
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2022
Ivan Barbashev beats the buzzer and scores in the final second of the second period to make it 4-1.
Yikes.
BUZZER-BEATER! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/jpjg4klwKT
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2022
Zach Fucale replaces Samsonov in net to start the third.
Hard to argue that decision. Samsonov gave up four goals on 1 xG (expected goal).
Fucale in for Samsonov at start of third. #CapsBlues
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 8, 2022
