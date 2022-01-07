Live blog: Capitals play Blues in first game of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals are back on the ice after four days off. Washington is in St. Louis to take on the Blues, who are without their star player, Vladimir Tarasenko, due to COVID protocol.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are missing their own core players as Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie are sidelined and not on the road trip due to the flu.

Ilya Samsonov will start against the Blues’ Ville Husso. Watch the game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Caps transactions before puck drop

Capitals lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 21-Hathaway

73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 43-Wilson

10-Sprong, 23-Sgarbossa, 59-Protas

62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 49-Leason 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz Samsonov vs. Husso.

Tom Wilson’s playing in his 600th game tonight

Tom Wilson will play in his 600th career game tonight. Wilson is the fifth-youngest player to reach the milestone in franchise history and the third-youngest forward, behind Mike Gartner (27 years, 109 days) and Alex Ovechkin (27 years, 220 days). pic.twitter.com/HA2TU002ii — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 8, 2022

How did Brett Leason miss this??

Daniel Sprong snipes one home to give the Caps the lead 1-0.

It’s Sprong’s sixth goal of the year and his third in his last five games.

Right on the money 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6AwCvoDlvs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 8, 2022

Torey Krug ties it 1-1

Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd appeared confused on who was covering who, giving Krug an open lane to the net.

Pavel Buchnevich gives the Blues the 2-1 lead.

Oskar Sundqvist makes it 3-1 STL.

That was a big ol’ rebound.

Ivan Barbashev beats the buzzer and scores in the final second of the second period to make it 4-1.

Yikes.

Zach Fucale replaces Samsonov in net to start the third.

Hard to argue that decision. Samsonov gave up four goals on 1 xG (expected goal).

Fucale in for Samsonov at start of third. #CapsBlues — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) January 8, 2022

Refresh the post throughout the night as we’ll be updating it during the game. Comment below.