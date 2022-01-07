Capitals bring back Michael Sgarbossa and Zach Fucale to active roster before Blues game

The Washington Capitals made a pair of roster moves before puck drop against the St. Louis Blues, Friday night.

Zach Fucale and Michael “The SCOARbossa” Sgarbossa were recalled from the taxi squad. Fucale was summoned via the NHL’s new “goaltender exemption.”

#Caps recall forward Michael Sgarbossa and goaltender Zach Fucale (goaltender exemption) from the taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 7, 2022

It’s unclear if either will ultimately dress or play in the game.

Before the Capitals’ morning skate this morning, general manager Brian MacLellan lit up the transaction wire with several other moves, including placing Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie on injured reserve. Dennis Cholowski and Martin Fehervary were placed back on the active roster while Michal Kempny was placed on the Taxi Squad.