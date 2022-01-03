The Capitals never really get going, still come back, and of course…lose in overtime: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals cannot put out the same lineup for two games in a row and it’s killing them right now. Another meh, not-so-good performance against the Devils, and this time it cost them 4-3 in overtime.
Not the greatest way to start 2022.
With a goal against New Jersey, John Carlson has tied Bengt Gustafsson (554) for the seventh-most points in franchise history.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 2, 2022
