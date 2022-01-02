One undeserved point: Devils beat Caps 4-3 in overtime

The Washington Capitals’ first game of 2022 was mostly a stinker. Hosting the New Jersey Devils for an afternooner, most of the Caps didn’t really seem prepared for this one. But that’s not the whole story.
The Devils scored two goals in 75 seconds, one a rebound from Sharangovich, the other a brilliant cross-ice pass to Severson. John Carlson took a drop pass to make it 2-1 at the end of the first period, but Nico Hischier’s deflection early in the second period but the Caps back in their two-goal hole.
With just under seven minutes in regulation, Nic Dowd teamed up with Hathaway and Hagelin to bring the Caps within striking distance. Then Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made a misplay that allowed Lars Eller to set up an alley oop for Conor Sheary, tying the game at three after regulation.
The Devils won it in overtime. Caps lose.
blame chris pic.twitter.com/0kpp70FDb8
— RMNB (@russianmachine) January 2, 2022
Yikes, Blackwood gives the puck away and focuses on the shooter. Royal road pass to Sheary who has an empty net. Tie game #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/OmYQOxXjpN
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 2, 2022
kicking off a new year of @JoeBpXp suits #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/T73JvZgSpx
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 2, 2022
Okay, so that was mostly a stinker. It’s just that one good line and one goalie goof-up from the goalie delivered the Caps into overtime.
But the important thing is that it’s going to snow tonight. Enjoy your imminent snow day. Not a bust. No conversational dusting. Real snow. Take it to the bank. The snow bank, senator trent.
Headline photo: @Jencapsfan74
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On