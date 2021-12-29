Live blog: Capitals return to the ice after a 10-day absence to take on Predators

By Ian Oland
After three games postponed, an NHL pause, and a 10-day break, the Washington Capitals are back to take on the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena where masks are mandatory again and vax cards will be soon too.
The Capitals’ lineup will be buoyed by the returns of Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, and TJ Oshie.
Ilya Samsonov will start in net. Alex Alexeyev is making his NHL debut!
Capitals lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 59-Protas
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 77-Oshie
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
6-Kempny, 57-van Riemsdyk
27-Alexeyev, 38-Irwin
Samsonov vs Saros
* This is the first time all four starting centers have played in the same game this season.
** Wow this forward lineup is pretty 🔥🔥🔥.
Michal Kempny is back in the NHL officially
We have a lot of time for this Stanley Cup champion. We hope tonight goes well!
quick appreciation post for the return of this beaut pic.twitter.com/aAwL8cqR1l
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
Lars Eller gives the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
Eller with the layup after a beautiful four-way passing play. Ovi got the secondary assist.
oooohhhhhh that was nice pic.twitter.com/NgXRXKjTH0
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
John Carlson with a rip. 2-0 WSH.
GO JOHNNY GO pic.twitter.com/RAG6FOOejB
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
Nic Dowd dunks it home. Michal Kempny gets the secondary assist.
Boy, it’s dusty in here!
Missed this line 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eMUTxS4BFO
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
Not-Filip Forsberg makes it 3-1
TRENDAWG? TRENDAWG! pic.twitter.com/SSpJ2jizHI
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 30, 2021
Not-Filip Forsberg makes it 3-2
SAUCY pic.twitter.com/zQknH11MJ8
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 30, 2021
Filip Forsberg makes it 3-3
Fillin' good! pic.twitter.com/6FPlFwglca
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 30, 2021
excuse me while I…
Another Filip Forsberg goal against the Capitals 😂😂😭
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 30, 2021
Kuzy scores a shorty while John Carlson sets a screen in front??
I’m confused but 4-3 CAPS!
BIRD ON EM. pic.twitter.com/kgIQCgyAlE
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
Capitals win 5-3.
Carl Hagelin adds an empty-netter to seal it.
𝐖ILD RIDE#CapsPreds | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/FP3TjafzII
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2021
