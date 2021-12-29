Alex Ovechkin is very good at trivia about Alex Ovechkin’s career

As loyal readers of the site know, Alex Ovechkin is doctor smart and has an impeccable memory about his hockey-playing career.

So the NHL put Ovechkin to the test. How much does he recall about some of his biggest moments in the league?

The answer is… everything.

Ovechkin was asked how many goals he scored as a rookie.

“52.”

Ovi was next asked which team and goalie did he score his first career hat trick.

“Anaheim. [Jean-Sebastien] Giguere.”

How about The Goal trivia? Ovi was quizzed on who was the opposing coach, defenseman, and goalie when he scored that historic tally?

“Gretzky. Probably Mara. And Boucher.”

Next, Ovi was asked how many times he was the cover athlete for EA’s NHL games.

“Two,” he replied. “07 and last year.”

Ovechkin was asked whose Russian NHL goals record did he break recently.

“Fedorov,” It was probably one of the best players that played and when I beat his record, he called me up and said ‘congrats.’

Finally, Gretzy’s record. How many goals did The Great One score total?

“894,” Ovechkin said smiling.

“I see where his son got his memory from,” the sound engineer remarks.

Ovechkin laughs.

“Yeah, that was amazing,” said the producer.

Headline photo screenshot: @NHL