Alex Ovechkin’s 750th goal came against rookie Daniil Tarasov. Ovi played against his father, Vadim, back in Russia and scored on him too.

Alex Ovechkin scored his milestone 750th career goal on Saturday night, wristing a puck 86 MPH to the far side of the net. Ovechkin’s goal came on 22-year-old rookie goaltender Daniil Tarasov, playing in only his second career NHL game for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After the final horn blew, Ovechkin was asked about his goal by NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken on the Capitals bench.

“I just try to do my job, you know?” he said.

Later, in the interview room, Ovechkin observed of Daniil that “I think I played against his father back in Russia.”

Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie speak with the media following tonight's win over Columbus at Capital One Arena.#CapsJackets pic.twitter.com/aPPbapmHQB — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2021

Daniil Tarasov is the son of goaltender Vadim Tarasov, who played in various Russian leagues for two decades from 1992 through 2013. After hours of research, I confirmed Ovechkin did indeed play against Vadim.

Ovechkin last crossed paths with Daniil’s dad in the KHL during the 2012 NHL lockout. With NHL’ers looking to stay ready and in game shape, Ovechkin flew back to Russia to play for his hometown Dynamo Moscow. That season, Ovechkin played 31 games for Dynamo, including one game against Vadim’s Salavat Yulaev Ufa before the lockout ended. Vadim did not play in that Dynamo-Salavat Yulaev September 29, 2012, game, instead serving as the backup to Iiro Tarkki.

But how about earlier in Ovechkin’s career?

From 2001 through 2005, Ovechkin played for Dynamo Moscow while they were part of the Russian Super League. During that time, Vadim was a member of Metallurg Novokuznetsk. Searching through box scores throughout that time, Sport-Express shows that during a game on December 4, 2004, between Metallurg and Dynamo, Vadim got the start for Metallurg and Ovechkin scored on him 9:50 into the first period. Ovi tallied again later in the third. Ovechkin was 19-years-old at the time.

Screenshot: Sport-Express

So Ovechkin has scored on both father, Vadim, and his son, Daniil.

That HAS to be a first… right?

“He’s one of the greatest players in the world so it was good to play against him,” Daniil Tarasov said Saturday. “I saw him when I was a kid. It’s like play against a real legend.”

Right on the money pic.twitter.com/12u3mSmVt9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 5, 2021

Headline photo: @Capitals/@BlueJacketsNHL