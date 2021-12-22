PHF and Upper Deck announce new multi-year trading card agreement

The Premier Hockey Federation announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a multi-year deal with The Upper Deck Company for the exclusive rights to manufacture both physical and digital trading cards. The deal also looks to include NFT trading cards in the future, similar to the recent extension that the National Hockey League signed with Upper Deck in October.

Upper Deck will produce their first-ever professional women’s hockey trading cards for release during the 2022-23 PHF season.

The Premier Hockey Federation today announced a new multi-year agreement with The Upper Deck Company to be the exclusive licensed manufacturer of physical and digital PHF trading cards. Details 👑: https://t.co/3hn5x0M4Of pic.twitter.com/4AHhiHrts5 — PHF (@PHF) December 22, 2021

“This is a milestone license for the PHF and we’re extremely thrilled for our athletes, fans, and collectors of all ages,” said PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. “Trading cards are a staple in professional sports and Upper Deck is at the forefront in this space offering the highest quality traditional cards and most innovative digital collections. We’re grateful for their commitment to the PHF and the opportunity to grow the game and inspire the next generation in a brand new way.”

This is the first time Upper Deck will be producing professional women’s hockey trading cards, but not the first time they’ve put out women’s hockey cards in general. In the 1997-98 NHL Collector’s Choice series, Team Canada stars were featured as part of a National Heroes sub-set. Team Canada stars also feature in Upper Deck’s yearly, popular Team Canada Juniors series.

The PHF and the NHL signing deals with Upper Deck bucks the current trend of professional sporting leagues moving away from the more traditional card companies and signing exclusive trading card deals with Fanatics.

More from the PHF:

Photo via PHF release