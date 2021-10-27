NHL and NHLPA agree to long-term, exclusive trading card license extension with Upper Deck

The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced on Monday that they have each agreed to an extension with The Upper Deck Company for the exclusive rights to manufacture trading cards. The deal will also include NFT trading cards in the future.

The Athletic reported that the extension is “believed to be for more than five years.”

Upper Deck has held a relationship with the NHL since the 1990-91 season, first gaining an exclusive deal in 2004 before being joined by Panini America for the 2010-11 through 2014-15 seasons. Upper Deck then secured total exclusive rights again before the 2015-16 season and that will now continue until at least 2026 with this extension.

This news is especially notable and perhaps surprising when you bring in the context that the three other major sports leagues in the country, the NFL, NBA, and MLB have very recently moved away from the more traditional card companies like Topps and Panini and signed exclusive trading card deals with Fanatics.

Fanatics is notably the top US retailer when it comes to licensed sports merchandise but announced in August when they signed deals with the aforementioned three leagues that they would be delving into the lucrative world of trading cards.

The NHL and Upper Deck are now the only central US-based partners left bucking that trend.

More from the NHL:

Photo via NHL release