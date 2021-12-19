Mason Geertsen has a message for Tyler Bertuzzi: ‘Go get vaccinated’

Every player in the NHL has received the COVID-19 vaccine except for one man: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi.
“If the player wants to address his reasons, that’s fine,” Bertuzzi’s agent Todd Reynolds said in September. “But we see it as a private medical matter, so it’s no one’s business.”
Well, this fact became valuable fodder for a priceless chirp by New Jersey Devils’ defenseman Mason Geertsen who, if we and the rest of Hockey Twitter read his lips correctly, told Bertuzzi to go get jabbed after he got cheap-shotted by the winger during last night’s game.
The clip went viral on Twitter. Not only is it funny and true, but it’s what most of us wish we could scream at Bertuzzi too.
