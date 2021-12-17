Capitals recall goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey Bears for ‘precautionary’ reasons

The Washington Capitals have brought goaltender Zach Fucale back to the NHL only hours before they’re set to take on the Winnipeg Jets across the border.

According to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, the recall was made just for “precautionary” reasons. The caution is warranted as 60 NHL players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the last four days.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/TOENatxI47 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 17, 2021

In eight games this season with the Hershey Bears, Fucale is 4-2-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .889-save percentage. Fucale was with the Caps in early November and posted a shutout victory over the Detroit Red Wings in his first career NHL start. It was the first time in franchise history that a goaltender has pitched a shutout in their debut.

The 26-year-old netminder was also recalled a week ago by the Capitals but did not see any action and was promptly sent back down only two days later.

Capitals Recall Goaltender Zach Fucale from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut when he stopped all 21 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena. In eight games with the Bears this season, Fucale has posted a record of 4-2-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories. The 6’2″, 189-pound goaltender played the most games (11) he has played at the AHL level since the 2017-18 season, posting a 9-2-0 record. Fucale’s nine wins were tied for eighth in the AHL, while his two losses were the fewest among goaltenders with at least 660 minutes played. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL’s Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB