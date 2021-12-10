Capitals recall goaltender Zach Fucale in preparation for home and away back-to-back

The Washington Capitals have brought goaltender Zach Fucale back to the show.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, the recall was made due to the team heading into a home and away back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. Tarik also mentions that goaltending coach Scott Murray was put in COVID-19 protocol yesterday.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/yOYmsxOyUw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2021

In seven games this season with the Hershey Bears, Fucale is 4-1-2 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .898-save percentage. Fucale was with the Caps in early November and posted a shutout victory over the Detroit Red Wings in his first career NHL start. It was the first time in franchise history that a goaltender pitched a shutout in their debut.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB