Capitals can’t complete comeback, are possibly the worst team of all time at three-on-three overtime: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped a game they should have won to the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime. It’s as simple as that.
Oh, Nicklas Backstrom is also back and was great so that makes things feel a lot better.
Ovechkin has recorded 46 points (21g, 25a) in 29 games this season, which ranks first in the NHL.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
