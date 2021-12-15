Backstrom’s back but the Capitals are still awful in overtime: Blackhawks beat Capitals 5-4

Nicklas Backstrom got back on the ice for the Washington Capitals and it was a glorious sight. The only thing standing in the way of a perfect season debut was the Chicago Blackhawks. Could they play spoiler?
Alex Ovechkin scored on the power play to tie Dave Andreychuk for the most power play goals all time. Alex Debrincat, Philipp Kurashev, and MacKenzie Entwistle all struck literal seconds apart from one another to absolutely turn the game on its head.
Daniel Sprong gave the Caps some life with an absolute snipe to the roof. Lars Eller drove the net and slipped a backhand past Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the game. Alex Debrincat with another power play goal.
Conor Sheary ties it up with three seconds remaining and the netminder pulled. Caleb Jones OT winner.
Blackhawks beat Capitals 5-4.
IT’S HOCKEY O’CLOCK! #ALLCAPS #LETSGOCAPS #SantaOvie #ElfSaffyBean pic.twitter.com/6Zn3TUZBMz
— Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) December 16, 2021
"I like Sammy, I hope he likes me." – Vitek Vanecek being the most relatable pro athlete of all time.
— Chris Cerullo (@CJC_95) December 16, 2021
a late #joebsuitofthenight because Uncle Peter was busy doing minecraft tech support (poorly) pic.twitter.com/6NyB4aYZHT
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 16, 2021
The Caps travel to Winnipeg next and will leave a few of their recent COVID protocol friends back in the States when they take on the Jets.
Headline image via @Lenkedup
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On