Tom Wilson misses second consecutive Capitals practice due to injury

Tom Wilson got injured Friday. He remains out.

Wilson missed a second consecutive Capitals practice on Monday due to the upper-body injury per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

The Capitals say Wilson is day-to-day. The Capitals’ next game is Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wilson originally suffered the injury during the second period of the Capitals-Penguins game. Wilson got tangled up with Marcus Pettersson and fell to the ice where he slid into Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and struck the back of the goal frame. Wilson held the back of his neck and head in pain after the play. He did not return for the third period.

Wilson missed Washington’s game against the Sabres on Saturday in Buffalo. The Capitals had Wilson stay home and didn’t take the flight up.

The talented right wing is one of the biggest reasons for the Capitals’ success this season. Washington has dominated at even strength with the first line, consisting of Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Alex Ovechkin, doing most of the damage.

Wilson has scored 24 points (9g, 15a) in 27 games this season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB