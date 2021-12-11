A bafflingly unpenalized headshot, more injuries, and some not-so-good hockey: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals dropped a home game to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. That sentence alone makes me want to vomit but add on to that nonsense that the already banged-up Caps are looking at two more injuries to players they really need to not be injured.
Hoo-boy.
Lars Eller scores his third goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-2. Eller has now passed Mikkel Boedker (327) for second on the all-time Danish points list.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
