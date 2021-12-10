Penguins beat Caps 4-2, injure Wilson and Fehervary

The Washington Capitals had a very bad night. Playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Caps were just off, at times almost seeming as if they had missed half a week of practice to COVID precautions. And that was before Fehervary and Wilson got hurt.
Danton Heinen scored a rush goal in the first period, and Brock McGinn got a lucky bounce in the second period. Kasperi Kapenen caught a pass from Crosby to make it 3-0. Alex Ovechkin set up Evgeny Kuznetsov for a rush attack, ending the shutout with twelve minutes to go. The Caps kept pushing, getting another from Eller during six-on-five play. Jeff Carter got the empty-netter, and that was that.
Caps lose.
what do the pens have against Fehervary, specifically? pic.twitter.com/vzZsLUhzX6
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) December 11, 2021
No Joe B suit. Here’s the view from my nerd_cave.
This is how leet haxorz watch hockey pic.twitter.com/Zku5HY7NN0
— good tweet pete taco emoji (@peterhassett) December 11, 2021
Not a good game, but two standings points — who cares? The much bigger deal is the team’s health. Add Fehervary (head) and Wilson (upper body) to Backstrom (hip), Mantha (upper body), Dowd (COVID), Hathaway (COVID), and van Riemsdyk (COVID). That’s a daunting list. The only bright side I can see is a relatively easy schedule for the rest of the month.
Well, I said relatively easy. This depleted-ass lineup has to fly up to Buffalo now to play against the Sabres tomorrow. Gonna need some more Hershey Bears.
Headline photo: David L from the Discord, who had fun at the game despite it sucking mightily
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On